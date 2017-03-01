Ellen DeGeneres Gives Scott Foley the Chance to Audition for His Dream Role

Scott Foley visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and revealed that he has yet to land his dream gig.
Scott admitted that loves home improvement shows and said his dream job would be hosting his favorite one, This Old House. Sharing with host Ellen DeGeneres, Scott said, "I've always wanted to be the guy that says, 'I'm Scott Foley for This Old House.' If they could call me up and say, 'Hey, do you want to host an episode?' Dream job!"
Ellen helped Scott reach his dreams by setting up an audition for the actor on her show. The Scandal star read from a prompter and used home improvement deals to nail his audition tape.
Scott got so into the audition that he put his handy man skills to test, by hammering nails and sawing wood. Even playing on words by saying, "Of course my personal favorite is screwing. Boy, I could screw all day and never get tired."
The actor even made a Scandal reference when he said, "I hope to be the Olivia Pope of public television, and unlock her, I'll fix things for free."
Scott proved he was the best host for the job by revealing one of his secret talents. "I'm very passionate about taking things that are older and making them seem young," he shared. "Can you even tell how old I am? That's right. I'm 78 years old."
It's safe to say that Scott truly does love this show. He posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday of the season finale of This Old House, captioned: "I may have teared up during the final ep of this seasons #thisoldhouse I've got issues."
We're glad to know that even actors on one of television's biggest shows, still has dreams.
