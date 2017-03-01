Lorde Announces First Single "Green Light" in Nearly Two Years

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Finally!
Lorde announced Wednesday that she would be dropping her first single in two years called "Green Light." The Kiwi songstress has been teasing fans on social media all week, but finally confirmed what they were hoping for: new music. "I am so overjoyed to finally announce that my first single, GREEN LIGHT, is coming out tomorrow at 8am nz / 2pm nyc," she tweeted. Lorde, 20, launched a new website that gave viewers a glimpse of her riding in a car with dance-like beats playing in the background. Another teaser showed her dancing her heart out in a club to her own vocals. Now, we finally understand why.
"I am so proud of this song. it's very different, and kinda unexpected," she continued to tweet. "It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE. It's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin."
Lorde also announced that the single would be released with a video directed by Grant Singer.
In November 2016, Lorde opened up about her forthcoming album on Facebook, spilling emotional details of what's to come.
"Sometime in the last year or so, part of me crossed over," she wrote. "For one thing, I made a very deliberate choice to withdraw for a little while from a public life...As much as I love being full noise album cycle girl, it's been a motherf--king joy."
AKM-GSI
She continued, "I turned inwards to my friends, my family, towards this moment, so I could learn more about who I was, and so I could let this new project show itself to me. And oh my god, it was a colossal year! One for the ages. I maxed out every single emotion I have in the best possible way."
She explained how she moved out on her own and experienced what it felt like to be alone—a big factor in her writing experience.
"My heart broke. I moved out of home and into the city and I made new friends and started to realize that no-one is just good or bad, that everyone is both. I started to discover in a profound, scary, blood-aching way who I was when I was alone, what I did when I did things only for myself," she revealed.
Like any artist, she used her experiences as material for new music. "And then I wrote a record about it, all of it, so much more than what I've written down here, and I'm in New York getting it done. And tomorrow, I'm not a kid any more."