Emma Watson Gives Strangers Advice for $2 at Grand Central Terminal

Looking for answers? Just ask Emma Watson.

The actress teamed up with Vanity Fair to give people advice in New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Although she couldn't be there in person, she still made it work with help from Derek Blasberg for "Derek Does Stuff With a Friend."

Derek set up a portable booth with Watson, who was on FaceTime, and together they charged passersby $2 in exchange for words of wisdom from Watson. People could ask anything they wanted as long as they paid the cheap fee. The first person asked how he and his wife should reveal that they're expecting their first child together. Practically glowing from excitement, the Beauty and the Beast star suggested they pretend like they're breaking bad news.