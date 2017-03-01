Leighton Meester Rejects Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Steams & Bee Sting Facials: Sounds Like Something From My Strange Addiction

Gwyneth Paltrow may promote bee sting facials, but her former co-star Leighton Meester isn't buying the hype.

The Oscar winner has been known to make some controversial beauty suggestions on her website, Goop, since its fruition. Do $50 vagina steams ring a bell? What about a sprinkle of Moon Juice Sex Dust for her morning smoothies? Then, of course, there was the $15,000 golden dildo she included in Goop's roundup of "not-so-basic" sex toys. Needless to say, when it comes to sprucing up all elements of her personal life, Paltrow is willing to get adventurous—and shell out a few pretty pennies in the process.

However, her Country Strong co-star won't be heeding her advice anytime soon. When asked whether she or her new character, Deborah, on Making History would be willing to take a seat on one of Tikkun Spa's mini-thrones for a v-steam, the actress was confused.

"What?!" Meester said in an interview with Byrdie. "What is that?"