Savannah Chrisley Shades Bella Thorne and Chandler Parsons

Well, this just got more confusing.

Last week, Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons sparked romance rumors when she appeared on Access Hollywood Live and opened up about her relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies player.

"We're friends, like we met, I've gone to a game. We hang out. He's a fun person to hang out with," Savannah shared while sitting next to her dad. "He's sweet, we have fun. So we'll see where it goes!"

That sounds pretty reasonable, but then her dad, Todd Chrisley weighed in on their friendship. "Listen, he's got a great personality. But, you know, he's an NBA player," the reality TV patriarch said. "I think in the NBA, you know, they're hoe hounds."