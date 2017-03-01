Orlando Bloom Snuggled With Katy Perry's Dog One Day Before Their Split

Well, things just went from 0 to 60.

After fans were shocked to learn Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after two months shy of a year together, it seems the signs in hindsight are equally puzzling.

Just a day before the split was confirmed, the actor shared a photo of himself snuggling with his pop star girlfriend's adorable pup, Nugget. The cryptic phrase "A Mighty Heart" was typed over the photo, begging the question—what does it all mean?

While the confusion mounts, the two showed little sign of trouble in paradise when they posed for a photo together inside Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars after-party. However, they did not walk the red carpet together, a moment that may now indicate problems brewing.

As for the reason behind their split, reps for both stars told E! News, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."