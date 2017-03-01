Catherine Zeta-Jones' Kids Want to Go Into Show Business

Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't attend the 2017 Oscars, but like millions of viewers, she watched Jimmy Kimmel entertain the audience from the comfort of her own home. "You did a fantastic job," the Feud star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. "From the moment you opened, I felt like I was part of the party—and it continued right up to the end when everyone starts to cry!"

The actress won an Academy Award for her role in Chicago in 2003. "I think I hold the record of carrying the biggest jugs to the Oscars," Catherine joked while gazing at photo of her pregnant self at the ceremony. "I was 10 days before I gave birth to our daughter...It was a special night."