Chris Pratt Unveils Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Say it with us now: "I am Groot."

Chris Pratt made a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to debut the trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The film premieres May 5 in 3D and IMAX 3D.

Beginning in October 2016, director James Gunn has published several videos relating to the sequel on his personal YouTube channel: a "Sneak Peek," a "Teaser," a "Super Bowl Spot" and a "'Soup' Trailer Announcement" (released Monday). The footage that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday is apparently what he considers the first full-length "trailer" for the Marvel film.