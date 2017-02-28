Casey Affleck Speaks Out About Sexual Harassment Allegations Following 2017 Oscars Win

Casey Affleck is aware that not everyone was excited about his 2017 Oscars win.

On Sunday night, Hollywood applauded the actor's performance in Manchester by the Sea. At the same time, some viewers couldn't help but express their disappointment at the Best Actor win.

"Can we check Best Actor again," actor B.J. Novak tweeted during the show. Constance Wu added, "Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court! Just do a good acting job, thats all that matters! bc Art isn't about humanity, right?"

In a new interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, Casey decided to speak out about the sentiments.

"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," he shared with the publication. "There's really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."