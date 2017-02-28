Here's Why Many Democratic Women Wore White to President Donald Trump's Address to Congress

A group of Democratic women attended President Donald Trump's address to congress Tuesday evening wearing white.

According to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the matching outfits were more than a coincidence. Instead, it helped serve as a symbol in support of women's rights.

"Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights during the #JointSession," she shared on social media as more than 25 legislators posed in Washington D.C.

In a separate photo, Nancy gathered more female politicians together to reiterate her statement.

"Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights—in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!" she wrote to her followers.