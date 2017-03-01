Kristen Stewart Unleashes Her "Free Spirit" in V Magazine

If it wasn't official before, it is now: Kristen Stewart is the fairest of them all.

We hardly recognized the actress thanks to the fierce platinum crop she's sporting for the cover of V Magazine's "Free Spirit" Issue, which celebrates "the creators and visionaries unafraid to challenge norms and push boundaries."

Stewart posed for photographer Mario Testino in a bright purple and blue Chanel ensemble against a fiery backdrop, the headline reading, "Free Spirit."

Of course, her spotlight-demanding appeal is no secret to Chanel mastermind Karl Lagerfeld, who's counted Stewart as a muse for years now.