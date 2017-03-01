Kristen Stewart Unleashes Her "Free Spirit" in V Magazine

If it wasn't official before, it is now: Kristen Stewart is the fairest of them all.
We hardly recognized the actress thanks to the fierce platinum crop she's sporting for the cover of V Magazine's "Free Spirit" Issue, which celebrates "the creators and visionaries unafraid to challenge norms and push boundaries."
Stewart posed for photographer Mario Testino in a bright purple and blue Chanel ensemble against a fiery backdrop, the headline reading, "Free Spirit."
Of course, her spotlight-demanding appeal is no secret to Chanel mastermind Karl Lagerfeld, who's counted Stewart as a muse for years now.
"Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity," Stewart tells V. "He's a compulsive and obsessive artist and it's contagious. And he's kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often."
A tech-inspired backdrop in another photo seems to be referencing Stewart's latest film, the very-modern thriller Personal Shopper, which is in theaters March 10 and has to do with our relationship with new forms of communication.
"When you speak to someone on the phone, that is a decipherable, understandable exchange," says Stewart. "But with text and social media, it's essentially a dialogue with yourself and your interpretation of a shadow. It's not invalid; it's a new language."
And in real life, the reluctantly public figure (though not quite as reluctant, lately) tries to maintain her distance from the more invasive forms of media, while also keeping her end of the I'm-a-celebrity-but-please-just-let-me-make-movies bargain.
"I was in front of 500 cameras promoting my films, but not the one. Not the intimate one. Not the one that I really care about," she also tells V cryptically.
Last month Stewart won raves for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, having told Jimmy Fallon beforehand that she had always been too nervous to take the gig but ultimately felt she needed to just go for it.
"For six years, I've just been being a total wuss about it and then I finally was like, at some point, you just have to bite the bullet, you know?" Stewart said, adding jokingly, "And just fail. It will make you stronger, man."
She may be stronger, but she in no way failed.
V's "Free Spirit" issue hits newsstands March 9.