March Horoscopes 2017: Time to Clean House (and Restock Your Wardrobe)

The tides are turning and everyone can feel it.
Regardless of where you're at or what you're struggling with, spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield predicts the month ahead will bring fresh energy and courage. Let's just say it's a good time to hone in on those goals you've had your eye on for a while now. But how you do anything this month is of prime importance.
You'll want to note that collaboration and equality are the main themes because the Jupiter-Uranus opposition will insist everybody gets their say or it goes nowhere fast.
So just be willing to revise what you think as you listen to others. And besides, with Venus Retrograde, you'll receive so much more when you drop those unnecessary defenses.
If you make sure to stay open-minded, like Pisces sister Olivia Wilde, you'll be golden.
Read on to see what's in store for you this month.