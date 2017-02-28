In Honor of Feud Season 2, a Timeline of Princess Diana & Prince Charles' Most Dramatic Moments From Their Marriage

If there's one marriage stronger than the iron gates surrounding Buckingham Palace, it's the irrefutable bond between the British royal family and scandal.

For decades, scratch that, centuries, the public has never shied away from scrutinizing, fawning over and detailing monarchs behaving badly. This is especially true for Prince Charles and Princess Diana, whose far-from fairy tale romance captivated countless tabloid headlines between the 1980s and 90s, ultimately altering many facets of royal life forever and our perception of it.

Ryan Murphy is the latest TV guru to tackle the topic, as it was announced Tuesday that the second season of anthology series Feud will follow the late Princess of Wales and her 15-year marriage to Charles. Take a look back at the most dramatic twists and turns from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' relationship, starting with their infamous (and oh-so telling) engagement announcement in 1981.