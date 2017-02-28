No-Frills Celebrity Weddings, From Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Just because they're celebrities doesn't mean their weddings have to come with all the bells and whistles.

In fact, plenty of Hollywood's biggest couples have taken the low-key route when it came time to say "I Do."

As Gossip Girls star Penn Badgley surprised fans by subtly marrying Domino Kirke in a Brooklyn courthouse on a Monday no less, the new Mr. and Mrs. added themselves to a growing list of famous pairs who escaped the wedding spectacle typically expected of Hollywood's rich and famous.

From quiet civil ceremonies to Las Vegas elopements, these fellow stars vowed until death do they part in similar no-frills fashion.