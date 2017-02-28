Ashley Graham Charms Everyone by Answering Vogue's 73 Questions

Ashley Graham shares all of her fashion secrets and advice by answering 73 questions for Vogue.

The fashion bible visits Ashley's Brooklyn apartment, where the model takes a break from her busy schedule during New York Fashion Week to chat with the magazine as she gets ready for the Coach show.

Ashley has been having a stellar moment as the fashion world works towards embracing diversity. In fact, the model admits she's about to walk in her biggest show ever: Michael Kors. Asked about the hardest part of walking in a runway show, Ashley admits her attention can wander. "Celebrities and editors are all in the audience. You cannot look at them," she says. "You have to stay focused."

Ashley also graces the cover of Vogue's March issue alongside fashion's biggest names, including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.