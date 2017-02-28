You'll Never Guess How Affordable Bella Hadid's Necklace Is

Credit cards at the ready—Bella Hadid's neck candy is crazy affordable.

Expected from the star's closet are her cherry red Dior coat and single earring, but the wardrobe curveball she served us has to do with what's hanging around her neck: a $58 The2Bandits necklace.

And this isn't the first time a modern-day style icon's worn the piece out! Olivia Palermo (circa December 2016) donned the low-cost accessory to a holiday party, pairing hers with an all-black ensemble, making it somewhat of the outfit's focal point.

One necklace, two ways—curious how to recreate them? Keep scrolling.