Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dine in Paris (and Bella Hadid Is Nearby)

AKM-GSI
It's a small world after all.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen leaving five-star hotel La Réserve in Paris Monday night, mere blocks from where his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid was spotted exiting Hotel George V. It was a quiet date night for the couple, who enjoyed Asian fare at Le Diep before grabbing a drink at La Reserve. As they headed to their hotel, a source reveals, "He was guiding her arm."
After their coincidental visits made headlines, The Weeknd tweeted, "if they don't have a story, they gon' make one...."
The Weeknd, 27, has a concert scheduled at the AccorHôtels Arena Tuesday night, and Selena has been by his side since last week. Bella, meanwhile, has been busy attending fittings ahead of Paris Fashion Week. Over the weeknd, she and sister Gigi Hadid also visited Disneyland Paris. "Best day ever," she wrote on Instagram, while Gigi regrammed the picture and joked, "Mickey with fans today."
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
If Bella and The Weeknd happen to cross paths in Paris this week, don't expect any drama. Before she strutted her stuff in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last year, Bella assured E! News they were on good terms after calling it quits. "There is no awkwardness," she said in November. "He is my best friend, and I'm excited because I'm walking during his performance."
But, as the Neil Sedaka song goes, "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do."
As Bella explained in Teen Vogue's "Love Issue," this was her first "public" breakup. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," she shared. "It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."
The Weeknd, meanwhile, isn't wasting any time getting to know Selena. In fact, a source told E! News earlier this month that they share a "crazy connection" and he's "proud to have Selena by his side" while he's on tour. It's no surprise, the source added: "They are falling for each other."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua