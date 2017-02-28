Feud to Tackle Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Season 2

Feud is going royal for its second season. FX announced the newest installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be titled Feud: Charles and Diana and tackle Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981-1996. Diana, mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, died in 1997. Their marriage became fodder for tabloids around the world, with allegations of affairs happening in the early 1990s. Prince Charles' current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will likely be a major figure in the series.