Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Confuses Matt Lauer and Her Husband and the Slip Leaves Them Both Blushing

Pregnancy brain is making live television interesting for Savannah Guthrie.

After making her grand return to Today on Monday following a maternity leave for her newborn son, Charles, the co-anchor made an accidental slip that had the entire panel bowled over in awkward laughter.

As she, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were discussing the effects of children on women's sleep versus men's sleep, Guthrie recalled how her husband would complain about his tiredness while she was waking up every few hours to feed their baby throughout the night.

However, as the journalist was telling her story, she accidentally called her husband Matt instead of Mike [Feldman].