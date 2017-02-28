Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II Are Twinning in Tweed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II were certainly surfing the same stylish brain waves Tuesday morning.

As the royal women stepped out for separate events, they had the same idea when it came to their outfits for the day. The mother of two sported a blue tweed jacket over a matching dress, both designed by Rebecca Taylor. The fashionista paired the ensemble with coordinating suede pumps. The 90-year-old monarch also donned tweed, except in the form of a cream jacket and matching hat.

As for the nature of the queen's outing, she and husband Prince Philip were paying a visit to England's historic Charterhouse, where there was an opening for a new museum, learning center and public square. During the trip, she met with members of the clergy and young students.

Before heading home, the monarch was gifted a bouquet of flowers from a trio of children, though she wasn't the only royal to receive such a gift.