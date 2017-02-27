Saint West Is Quickly Becoming a Pro at Selfies in New Photos With Kim Kardashian

Saint West is ready to learn from the best.
On Monday evening, Kim Kardashian treated fans to three new photos of her son. Let's just say the proud mom may already be passing down her love for selfies.
As Saint sat in his high-chair, Kim managed to snap a few pictures before it was time for a meal. In the final selfie, however, Saint grabbed mommy's cheek as he smiled for the camera.
"Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago...scroll through," Kim wrote to her Instagram followers.
In just over an hour, more than 575,000 people liked the photos proving Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans love to see Kim and Kanye West's youngest family member on social media.
Speaking of young family members, Kim was able to spend some time with Dream Kardashian earlier in the day.
As seen on Snapchat, Rob Kardashian and his daughter stopped by the house to visit Kim and grandma Kris Jenner.
"Dream is so pretty," the Arthur George sock designer shared on Snapchat. "That's all I tell her."
Ultimately, Kim has found plenty of happiness with the young family members in her life. More than four months after her terrifying Paris robbery, the businesswoman has found a child's love has plenty of benefits.
"The kids have helped both Kim and Kanye get through many things," an insider previously shared with E! News. "[They] are doing great and are very happy kids. North loves being in front of the camera she is a true combo of both Kim and Kanye. Saint has his own personality that is slowly showing. He is a great baby."
Watch the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday, March 12 at 9e|6p, only on E!