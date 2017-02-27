Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Is Back at Home and ''Feeling Better'' After Suffering Heart Attack

Bob Harper is on the mend after suffering a heart attack.

As E! News previously reported, The Biggest Loser host was recently rushed to a New York City hospital after collapsing at the gym. Harper told TMZ he woke up two days later and remained under doctors' supervision for six more days.

On Monday, the fitness guru took to Instagram with a health update, also thanking his many followers for their well wishes.

"Well I guess you all heard what happened. Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed and holding his dog. He added, "Just taking it easy. KARL has been a great nurse. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support."