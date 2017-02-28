Next Year's Oscar Contenders: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek and More!

Emma Stone is on a roll.

Fresh off her Oscar win for La La Land, the 28-year-old actress will likely be back at the big show next year—and not just to present like winners do the following year after their win.

Stone is already being touted as a best actress nominee for her work as tennis legend Billie Jean King in the upcoming sports drama Battle of the Sexes. The film, directed by Little Miss Sunshine duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, tells the story of the 1973 televised match between King and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) while also following King as she comes to terms with being a lesbian.

With Stone at the top of the list, I'm taking a look at some other possible contenders you could be seeing at the Oscars in 2018.