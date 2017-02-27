TV's Top Couple 2017: Vote in the Final Four Now!

The final four is upon us!

TV's Top Couple is down to the wire, and we're just two rounds away from declaring a winner. In this round, we have some old favorites and a couple of newbies, and it's going to be truly fascinating to see who ends up on top.

In the first round, Outlander's Claire and Jamie (the 2015 winners) will face off against last year's runner ups, Magnus and Alec from Shadowhunters. Then, in the second round, Teen Wolf's Stiles and Lydia (who finally, finally became official this past season) will battle foreigners Isak and Even, from the Norwegian show Skam, which has somehow knocked out several major Top Couple players, including The Vampire Diaries' Stefan and Caroline, and last year's winners, The 100's Clarke and Lexa.

Now, for those of you who have definitely heard of Outlander, Shadowhunters, and Teen Wolf, but aren't familiar with the Norwegian television market, let us explain a bit about what this show is.