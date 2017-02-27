This Beauty Product Was Everywhere at the 2017 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
If the celebs at the 2017 Oscars taught us anything, it's to turn the other cheek.
While you may have noticed cheekbones were especially prominent on Sunday night's red carpet, beauty junkies everywhere realized several stars were wearing the same creamy consistency on their visage.
What was this popular product? Was it a cult favorite like Nars Blush Orgasm or the highly anticipated Benefit Galifornia blush (out late March)? In a major promotional push, Glossier launched its new Cloud Paint blushes for celebrity trial and your review.
The brand enlisted several A-list makeup artists to apply the lightweight gel-cream formula on their clients. Makeup maven Ashunta Sheriff applied Dusk, a brownish nude, onto Taraji P. Henson's face, then applied Enlight by Danessa Myricks in Halo on the actress' cheekbones, for a rich, vibrant effect.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
While pro Jamie Greenberg applied Haze, a berry hue, slightly above Rashida Jones' cheekbones to naturally perk up the actress' look for the Vanity Fair party.
We know Chrissy Teigen loves her bronzer, so makeup artist Mary Phillips dabbed on the sheer, buildable cream to subtly enhance the model's contour.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Other celebs who wore the new product include Martha Hunt, Josephine Skriver, Allison Williams and Nina Agdal.
But let's be honest: Celebs wear anything well. While the pigments are pretty, we're more excited about what the formula claims to do: Key ingredients include collagen (to plump), a silky texture (for application you can do with your fingertips) and blurring powders (read: no streaks).
Will this product look as good in real life as it did on the red carpet. You'll have to wait to find out.
Glossier Cloud Paint officially launches March 2.