Which Oscars Style Squad Reigned Supreme? You Be the Judge

With each awards show, new red carpet trends surface.
The Globes were shiny, the SAGs were colorful and the Grammys were all about cutouts. But the Oscars? Well, the Oscars was a more muted affair (not to be confused with being boring).
Because of the elevated and high-brow nature of this particular affair, it's no surprise stars took their color palettes down a notch. But what they didn't subdue was star power in the form of subtle embellishments, statement jewelry and show-stopping silhouettes.
Here are your 2017 Oscars style tribes.
Celebs have swapped their bold patterns and stripes for hues of white! Though they're all the same shade, there is a ton of variety in dress styles. The structured top on Priyanka Chopra's Ralph & Russo gown is defying gravity, Darby Stanchfield's Georges Chakra Couture dress has a texture-heavy bottom, Naomie Harris' ultra-modern, high-low Calvin Klein number is sleek and futuristic and then there's Karlie Kloss in her one-shoulder Stella McCartney cape dress. Same, same, but different. See?
When accessories looks like they could have been a part of the initial gown design, you (and your stylist) are doing something right. Case in point: Jessica Biel's, Taraji P. Henson's, Dakota Johnson's and Kirsten Dunst's statement necklaces. They not only fit well with their dresses, the look wouldn't be complete without them. Dare we say the dainty jewelry trend is on its way out? A little pre-mature to tell, but something to keep an eye on.
Another front-running shade from the night was everyone's favorite neutral: nude. And like our ladies in white, these actresses took their shades in different directions. Felicity Jones kept things whimsical in her Dior dress, Nicole Kidman's Armani Privé was patterned with add-ons, Isabelle Huppert (also in Armani Privé) went metallic and Emma Roberts only settled for half of her gown vintage Armani to be flesh-toned.
Whether the feature was made up of beads, thread or sequins, these women all had fringe in common. Halle Berry, Katy Perryand Emma Stone all kept the detail at the bottom of their gowns, but Olivia Culpo dived deep into the trend with her tiered Marchesa gown.
Have a favorite? Let us know in the comments below.