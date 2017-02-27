Award Season Superlatives: The Good, the Bad and the Bearded

Congratulations, Hollywood! You made it through award season. You survived the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Grammys (for some of you) and, finally, the Oscars.

You should get a trophy for your time, energy and dedication to wearing Spanx, but a lot of you already have more than your fair share of hardware. What we are doling out, though, are some good hard props. Props for making the movies that America has been so captivated by. Props for picking out dresses and tuxedos that make America feel very, very self-conscious of the yoga pants they are most likely wearing when they watch you on the red carpet. Props for powering through what could have been a monotonous and repetitive series of events, and turning them into a rip-roaring good time.

These aren't just empty-threat props, though. We've been watching each and every award show with a careful eye for the best moments, and we are here today to present the A-lister with E! News' official Award Season Superlatives. These congratulations will go to the best, the funniest, and, most importantly, those who had the coolest-looking flasks. (Yes, that's you, Rihanna.)

Without further ado.