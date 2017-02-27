Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Step Out For Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a piece of their love with the world in an adorable photo.
The singer and actor attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. The two can be seen posing side by side for a photo inside Vanity Fair's star-studded event.
The couple, however, kept their tradition and did not walk the red carpet together. Orlando hit the carpet solo, while Katy arrived with her friend, fashion blogger Derek Blasberg.
Katy sported a sleek blonde bob to contrast her shimmering bronze Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The singer paired the look with Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.
All of the who's who of Hollywood celebrated the big night of history, entertainment and confusion, at the Vanity Fair After Party. The night's biggest winners, Viola Davis, Emma Stone and Mahershala Ali walked the red carpet with their statues in hand. Couples also attended the party, including pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, as well as Oscar winner Casey Affleck with girlfriend Floriana Lima.
This is the first time the Katy and Orlando have been spotted together at an event since the 2016 UNICEF Snowflake Ball in November, where Katy was not shy to brag about her boyfriend. When discussing Orlando, the singer told E! News, "He's just got the most kind heart, ever." Katy and Orlando have been dating for nearly a year, and most recently made headlines a Katy threw the actor a surprise 40th birthday party in Palm Springs.
