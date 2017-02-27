All the 2017 Oscars Reunions: Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield and More!

When you gather Hollywood's biggest stars under one roof, there's bound to be some pretty awesome reunions.
Case in point: the 2017 Oscars.
While you were being mesmerized by the powerful speeches, laughable skits and jaw-dropping moments of Sunday night's show, there were quite a few reconciliations happening beyond the camera that you may have missed—some of which included members of the Mickey Mouse Club, Friends co-stars and even former lovers.
Check out all the stars who reunited with someone from their past below:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling: The former Mickey Mouse Club members—or Mouseketeers—caught up at the Oscars, providing way too much hotness for one photo. J.T. even gave Gosling a nice little pat on the shoulder during his opening performance of "Can't Stop the Feeling."
Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: In case you forgot, Witherspoon played Aniston's sister on the hit series Friends, and despite all the years that have gone by since the show ended, they still remain good pals. In fact, the duo posed for this adorable photo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the show Sunday night.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jackie Chan and Taraji P. Henson: There was no bigger smile on the red carpet than that of Henson when she ran into her former Karate Kid co-star. When Chan swooped in to give the Hidden Figures star a hug, she couldn't help but gush, "Oh my God! It's so good to see you!"
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker: The Rush Hour co-stars were all smiles while posing on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party after the show. The pair have worked together on the first three movies in the franchise, while a fourth is reportedly in the works.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emma Stone and Viola Davis: The Help co-stars had one, very exciting reunion at the Oscars—they got to pose together with a trophy in-hand! That's right, Stone took home the award for Best Actress while Davis won for Best Supporting Actress.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty: We've been so focused on their Best Picture snafu, we lost sight of the fact that this was a reunion, too. The duo was the original Bonnie and Clyde, reuniting 50 years after the film's 1967 release.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: OK, so this isn't exactly a reunion considering the Hollywood hunks are close pals, but they have starred and worked together on several films. Let's just call this one a 19-year reunion from the time they won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for Good Will Hunting.
Christopher Polk, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield: There was one big, pink elephant in the room at the 2017 Oscars: former couple and Spider-Man co-stars, Stone and Garfield, were both nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor. While there may not be any pictorial evidence of their reunion, E! News can confirm the pair were spotted hugging during one of the commercial breaks of the show.
Which reunion was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!