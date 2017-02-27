Olivia Culpo's Oscars 2017 Diary: What It Takes to Get Red-Carpet Ready

Like every celeb in attendance at the 2017 Oscars, Olivia Culpo had a big night last night.

First off, there was the getting-ready portion, which isn't as simple as throwing on a dress and walking out the door. We all know it takes a village to get a celeb ready for the red carpet—especially the Oscars red carpet. On deck for the day were Olivia's A-list glam squad, which included wardrobe stylist Anita Patrickson, hairstylist Justine Marjan, makeup artist Sir John and manicurist Debbie Leavitt. Needless to say, it was full house and a full day of prep.

To see what Olivia was up to before the debut of her Marchesa gown, her day-of diary is below!