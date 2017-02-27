Missed Any of the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet? Catch Up With the Best of E! Live 360

Download the E! News app at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store to immerse yourself in last night's must-see moments in the E! Live 360 video above.

And E!'s own Will Marfuggi was in studio during the show along with film expert Tiffany Smith , stylist Justin Sylvester , socil media maven Morgan Stewart , costumer designer Mandi Line and celebrity hairdresser Ted Gibson to make sure that you didn't miss a beat.

If you tuned in last night, you know that E! Live 360, presented by AT&T, was there to catch everything (and we mean everything) on the red carpet. From Hailee Steinfeld rocking the Fashion Cam to Sunny Pawar too-cute sneakers to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embodying #CoupleGoals to, we captured it all from every angle.

But don't worry. Just because it's over doesn't mean that you can't relive your favorite red carpet moments. How, you ask?

The 2017 Oscars have come and gone!

✕