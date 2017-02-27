Dancing With the Stars Adds Charo for Season 24

Everyone say it with us now: Cuchi-cuchi! Charo will compete on Dancing With the Stars, E! News has learned.

The famous flamenco guitarist, 65, is no stranger to reality TV. She appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap, Hell's Kitchen and The Surreal Life. She's even been a guest on Dancing With the Stars before. Her other TV credits include Chico and the Man, RuPaul's Drag Race, Jane the Virgin and Fantasy Island.

Additionally, E! News has learned that NFL player Rashad Jennings has joined the cast as well. Currently a free agent, Jennings spent the last two seasons as a running back for the New York Giants.