Viola Davis, Emma Stone and More Oscar Winners Make a Stylish Splash at Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars After-Party

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Leslie Mann, Must Do Monday

Leslie Mann's Oscars Foundation Trick Is Sheer Genius

Leonardo DiCaprio, Past Year Style

The Leonardo DiCaprio Cycle of Life: Film, Beach, Beard, Travel the World, Shave, Haircut, Award Season, Repeat

Viola Davis: "I Felt Like a Princess" at 2017 Oscars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

This year's Oscar winners had the best accessory at Vanity Fair's annual after-party—their golden statue. 

After award festivities (and a touch of confusion) wrapped up at the Dolby Theater Sunday night, Hollywood's most esteemed members headed out on the town to celebrate in style from head to toe. 

From Best Actress winner Emma Stone, who switched out of her golden Givenchy couture gown and into a relaxed slip dress and jacket, to Viola Davis, who opted for a white suit after sporting fire engine red Armani at the award show, the stars used one of the biggest after-parties of the year to debut fashions worthy of yet another Oscar. 

Photos

2017 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Even if they weren't nominees, plenty of America's favorite couples made appearances on the iconic red carpet, including Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello as well as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

The supermodel dressed her growing baby bump in a stunning metallic gown as she and her fiancé turned their red carpet appearance into a precious moment for their future child. 

Talk about one cool mom and dad. 

For more of the Vanity Fair red carpet fashions, check out E!'s gallery here

TAGS/ 2017 Oscars , Red Carpet , Vanity Fair , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again