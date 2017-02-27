See the Vanity Fair 2017 Oscars After-Party Portraits

After sitting in their seats for hours at the 2017 Oscars, the celebrities needed to let loose.

Per tradition, many headed to the Vanity Fair after-party, where some stopped to pose in the glamorous portrait studio. Already looking stunning, the stars brought it to the next level with the help of an old Hollywood studio and regal lighting. Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Katy Perry and more put their intricate gowns and tailored tuxes on display, giving fans a closer look at their designer duds. The Academy Awards are the biggest night of the year for Hollywood, and the Vanity Fair after-party portraits are a continuous reminder of just how glitzy the movie stars can be.