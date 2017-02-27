See the Vanity Fair 2017 Oscars After-Party Portraits

Viola Davis, Emma Stone and More Oscar Winners Make a Stylish Splash at Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars After-Party
After sitting in their seats for hours at the 2017 Oscars, the celebrities needed to let loose.
Per tradition, many headed to the Vanity Fair after-party, where some stopped to pose in the glamorous portrait studio. Already looking stunning, the stars brought it to the next level with the help of an old Hollywood studio and regal lighting. Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Katy Perry and more put their intricate gowns and tailored tuxes on display, giving fans a closer look at their designer duds. The Academy Awards are the biggest night of the year for Hollywood, and the Vanity Fair after-party portraits are a continuous reminder of just how glitzy the movie stars can be.
Take a look at the photos, shot by Mark Selinger, from this year's portrait studio:
Have you ever seen a better looking power couple? Probably not.
Director Tom Ford, whose movie Nocturnal Animals made waves this year, gave the camera his best smolder.
Jon Hamm looking like his usual handsome self. Nothing to see here.
Westworld actress Thandie Newton stunned in a vibrant, sequined dress before hitting up the dance floor.
Please take a moment to appreciate the look the Magic Mike star is giving his wife while they pose for the camera. We'll wait.
Fresh off of his Grammys hosting gig, James Corden clearly needed to rest more, so he posed lying down—but he brought the seduction.
Katy Perry took the night off from being chained to the rhythm and instead found herself shining in her metallic dress.
