Here's What Happened Behind-the-Scenes When Moonlight Won Best Picture Over La La Land at 2017 Oscars

Deep breath in, deep breath out. Yes, the 2017 Oscars just rocked our world and it's time we talk about what just happened.

In case you missed it, La La Land was mistakenly honored with the Best Picture award on Sunday evening. The ceremony's top award was actually meant for Moonlight, and needless to say, mass waves of confusion swept over the Dolby Theater.

E! News was inside the ballroom when it occurred, and from the behind-the-scenes moments we witnessed, every person in attendance was just as shocked as viewers at home. As presenter Warren Beaty returned to the mic next to La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz to share what was really written inside the gold envelope, casts of both movies stood on the stage.

As Moonlight director Barry Jenkins addressed the crowd, co-stars Emma Stoneand Ryan Goslingstood off to the side, looking bewildered. The Best Actress winner then walked directly off the stage, hand over her mouth.