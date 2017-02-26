Here's What Happened Behind-the-Scenes When Moonlight Won Best Picture Over La La Land at 2017 Oscars

Deep breath in, deep breath out. Yes, the 2017 Oscars just rocked our world and it's time we talk about what just happened.
In case you missed it, La La Land was mistakenly honored with the Best Picture award on Sunday evening. The ceremony's top award was actually meant for Moonlight, and needless to say, mass waves of confusion swept over the Dolby Theater.
E! News was inside the ballroom when it occurred, and from the behind-the-scenes moments we witnessed, every person in attendance was just as shocked as viewers at home. As presenter Warren Beaty returned to the mic next to La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz to share what was really written inside the gold envelope, casts of both movies stood on the stage.
As Moonlight director Barry Jenkins addressed the crowd, co-stars Emma Stoneand Ryan Goslingstood off to the side, looking bewildered. The Best Actress winner then walked directly off the stage, hand over her mouth.
Damien Chazelle, who made history as the youngest Oscar winner to take home Best Director for La La Land, and others made room for the cast of Moonight to deliver their acceptance speeches.
As for how the admittedly regrettable mix-up occurred, Beaty explained onstage, "I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That's why I took such a long look at Faye [Dunaway] and at you, I wasn't trying to be funny."
Kimmel then attempted to make light of the situation by joking, "Guys. This is very unfortunate, what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."
While inside the Governor's Ball, Beatty was overheard telling pals and reporters, "I don't know what happened" while still holding onto the envelope from earlier in the night.
Dunaway was right by his side and added, "Things happen, mistakes happen."
Jenkins shared during his speech, "Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams! Because this is true...My love to La La Land. My love to everybody. Man!"
Producer Adele Romanski also couldn't believe what happened, adding, "I'm still not sure that this is true. This is very humbling..."
E! News has reached out to The Academy for further comment.
—Reporting by Marc Malkin and Alli Rosenbloom