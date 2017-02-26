No One Loves Free Food at the 2017 Oscars (And Every Other Award Show) More Than Taraji P. Henson

GIPHY
As they say, if you give Cookie Lyon a cookie...
After host Jimmy Kimmelshowered guests at the 2017 Oscars with hundreds of parachutes filled with candy, he returned in the telecast's third hour with yet another food-related surprise: Cookies! There wasn't a celebrity in sight more excited than the Empire star herself, Taraji P. Henson, who lit up when Kimmel said, "Candy is great, but if you want something more substantial, I can provide that. Would you like cookies and donuts?!"
And just like that, magic happened in the Dolby Theater as it began raining desserts! Taraji looked a little disappointed she didn't catch a parachute, but upon noticing Hidden Figures co-star Octavia Spencerdid, she reached over and asked, "Are you sharing?!"
We'd split a cookie with Taraji any day, so in the spirit of her sweet tooth, let's relive the actress's love affair with free food at award shows:
At the 2016 Golden Globes, Henson proved she is simply the best by handing out chocolate chip cookies to her fellow A-listers as she walked up to the stage to accept the Best Actress in a TV Drama award. "Cookies for everyone tonight," Taraji said when she got to the mic. "My treat."
Then when Kimmel and the cast of Stranger Things passed out PB&J sandwiches at last year's Emmy Awards, Henson was the first to raise her hand in excitement (Not like we blame her or anything...)
Never change, Ms. Cookie Lyon. Never change.