John Legend Brings La La Land Magic to Life at Oscars 2017 With Beautiful Performance

Sadly, the 2017 Oscars audience did not get to watch Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling bring their musical performances from La La Land to life onstage.

However, they got the next best thing; John Legend. The Grammy-winning and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, who also stars in the movie, sang in their place.

He performed on the piano, singing a medley made up of Stone and Gosling's duet "City of Stars" and the actress' solo "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" as couples danced together, with some dancing in the air while on cables.