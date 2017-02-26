Newly Engaged Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Wedding Planning With Jesse Plemons

First comes love, then comes engagement, then comes the joys of wedding planning.

Kirsten Dunst and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons made their first joint appearance as an engaged couple Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

While walking the red carpet, Jesse admitted that they aren't in a rush to plan their special day.

"We'll find the time," he shared with E! News' Marc Malkin. "We're taking it somewhat slow."

Kirsten echoed the sentiment Sunday evening at the 2017 Oscars. Before supporting Hidden Figures, the actress was asked about wedding planning amid a busy schedule.