Jimmy Kimmel Buried the Hatchet With Matt Damon and Honored Meryl Streep in His Oscars 2017 Monologue

There's a first time for everything, and tonight, that meant Jimmy Kimmelhosting the Oscars.

Sure, the television personality is no stranger to the spotlight—or pressure, for that matter. He goes live on the small screen every night for Jimmy Kimmel Live! He has also hosted the Emmys twice, in 2012 and again this past fall. (Remember his mother's peanut butter sandwiches?)

But the Oscars are a whole different beast. There is no replacement for the Academy Awards, and the only way to truly prepare is just to do it. And call it beginner's luck or just true professionalism, but Kimmel really knocked his first time out of the park.