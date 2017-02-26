Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's "Feud" Is Alive and Well at the 2017 Oscars

Not even the 2017 Oscars could result in a truce between these two Hollywood stars.

In the beginning of tonight's show, host Jimmy Kimmel and fellow actor Matt Damon found themselves crossing paths inside the Dolby Theatre.

What came next was a new chapter in this famous—and dare we say hilarious—feud.

"Tonight, in spirit of healing and bringing people together, I would like to bury the hatchet with someone I've had issues with. I would. Matt Damon," Jimmy began during his opening monologue. "I've known Matt for a long time now. I've known Matt so long, when I first met Matt, I was the fat one, okay? It's true. And we've had problems. He's a selfish person. Those of you who have worked with him know this. But Matt did something very unselfish and I want to commend him for it."

He began to share how Matt allowed Casey Affleck to star in Manchester by the Sea, which ultimately became an Oscar-nominated performance.

"He handed an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese pony tail movie instead," Jimmy joked. "And that movie went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, dumb ass. See? It's so easy to reach out and heal."