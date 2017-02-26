Casey Affleck Doesn't Want Us to Believe His Manchester by the Sea Director at the 2017 Oscars

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars
If there's one person who worked extra close with Casey Affleck on Manchester by the Sea, it may just be director Kenneth Lonergan.
While attending the 2017 Oscars, the Hollywood actor stopped by Live From the Red Carpet to discuss the nominated film.
During his interview, Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but share a fact Kenneth recently made. Before Casey could hear the confession, however, the actor set the record straight in his own hilarious way.
"You don't have to believe what Kenny says," Casey joked to E! News. "He's a man that writes fiction you know what I'm saying? He sends you a text, are you going to believe it?"
Maybe not after this interview...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"He's one of our great writers," Casey continued. "But he doesn't write non-fiction. He makes things up."
Ryan further explained that Kenny admitted to giving the star of his movie a hard time about self-esteem.
"He was trying to lower my self-esteem? Kenny likes to beat people up to build himself up," Casey joked.
All kidding aside, Casey is very proud of Manchester by the Sea, which is nominated for several awards this evening including Best Picture. As for his director, he's a pretty special guy as well.
"He is a world class writer. He takes a lot of time with what he writes," Casey shared. "He's chosen the words very carefully. I wouldn't dare try to start scrambling them up on him. "