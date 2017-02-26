Casey Affleck Doesn't Want Us to Believe His Manchester by the Sea Director at the 2017 Oscars

If there's one person who worked extra close with Casey Affleck on Manchester by the Sea, it may just be director Kenneth Lonergan.

While attending the 2017 Oscars, the Hollywood actor stopped by Live From the Red Carpet to discuss the nominated film.

During his interview, Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but share a fact Kenneth recently made. Before Casey could hear the confession, however, the actor set the record straight in his own hilarious way.

"You don't have to believe what Kenny says," Casey joked to E! News. "He's a man that writes fiction you know what I'm saying? He sends you a text, are you going to believe it?"

Maybe not after this interview...