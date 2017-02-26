Scarlett Johansson Dishes on Her "Adrenaline Junkie" Movie Roles at Oscars 2017: "I Must Be Glutton for Punishment"

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson loves a good action movie.
The actress dished about her "adrenaline junkie" movie roles while on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday. The newly single 32-year-old, who recently split from husband Romain Duariac, stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and talked about her choice in movie roles with Ryan Seacrest.
So is she really an "adrenaline junkie?"
"Am I an adrenaline junkie? I don't know, I must be some sort of glutton for punishment," Scarlett said.
There's a lot of action going on in Scarlett's upcoming movie Ghost in the Shell, which the actress called "painful," but she admits she couldn't pass it up!
Why?
She explained, "You know it's a film that asks a lot of existential questions and all the explosive action paired with all of that, it was something that I couldn't really pass up. I was too curious."