EXCLUSIVE!

Scarlett Johansson Dishes on Her "Adrenaline Junkie" Movie Roles at Oscars 2017: "I Must Be Glutton for Punishment"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars

Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Jessica Biel, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman Bust a Move to Justin Timberlake's 2017 Oscars Opening Performance

Naomie Harris, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Naomie Harris Reveals Why She Only Had 3 Days to Film Moonlight: "I Had Visa Issues!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Scarlett Johnasson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson loves a good action movie.

The actress dished about her "adrenaline junkie" movie roles while on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday. The newly single 32-year-old, who recently split from husband Romain Duariac, stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and talked about her choice in movie roles with Ryan Seacrest.

So is she really an "adrenaline junkie?"

"Am I an adrenaline junkie? I don't know, I must be some sort of glutton for punishment," Scarlett said. 

There's a lot of action going on in Scarlett's upcoming movie Ghost in the Shell, which the actress called "painful," but she admits she couldn't pass it up!

Read

Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Why?

She explained, "You know it's a film that asks a lot of existential questions and all the explosive action paired with all of that, it was something that I couldn't really pass up. I was too curious." 

TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , 2017 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Road to the Oscars , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again