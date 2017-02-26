Halle Berry Feels "Romantic and Feminine" While Making Her Triumphant Return to the Oscars Red Carpet

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars
Jessica Biel, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman Bust a Move to Justin Timberlake's 2017 Oscars Opening Performance
Welcome back to the Oscars, Halle Berry.
It's been four years since the Hollywood actress appeared on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest award show of the year.
But while walking outside the Dolby Theatre Sunday evening, the A-list star didn't disappoint with her Versace dress.
"I was choosing between five Versace dresses this year and this was the winner," she shared with Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good."
Halle appeared at the 89th Annual Academy Awards to serve as a presenter. Before announcing the winner for Best Director, the Hollywood veteran had to do a little practice in her heels during rehearsals.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
"You have to make sure you can make it up there," she shared with E! News. "You know, you need a little practice run."
Fashion and fame aside, Halle has been enjoying life as a mom. And when she's not raising her daughter, the actress enjoys some peace and quiet with a good book.
After taking a look at Halle's Instagram where plenty of reading materials are featured, Ryan had to ask: What are you enjoying now?
"Child care. My daughter is now nine and I'm reading books by [Dr.] Michelle Borba," she shared. "Every book Michelle Borba writes, I'm reading it."