Pharrell Williams Has the Best Reaction After Receiving Gifts for His Triplets on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

There's no doubt about it. Pharrell Williams is feeling "happy" on the 2017 Oscars red carpet.
While celebrating the success of Hidden Figures, the musician stopped by Live From the Red Carpet before showtime. In between discussing the award-winning film, Pharrell received a gift he didn't see coming.
Ryan Seacrest congratulated The Voice judge on the birth of his triplets with wife Helen Lasichanh. At the same time, he also had a present for the singer's youngest family members.
"We had these made specifically for you. They're little rockets for the baby," Ryan shared. "Sheila Ortiz made these, handmade, rushed them to you. I know you can't take them in, but we'll take care of them."
"This is so cool. I've got to say this is a first," Pharrell shared with excitement. "This is the coolest thing I've ever been given on the carpet before…That was amazing, thank you!"
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gifts and family news aside, Pharrell also couldn't help but gush about Hidden Figures that is nominated for Best Picture and other awards this evening. It's a project the singer is proud to be a part of.
"What's remarkable about the score in general and in this movie as well, for me, I got emotional," he confessed while wearing Chanel. "Also when you hear the score with the acting, it really touches you."
He added, "We tried. That's all we try to do is try to make the music, the air and the film."
While the praise and attention for Hidden Figures is enough to make the entire cast and crew proud, an added bonus is the increased attention the NASA program is receiving from moviegoers of all ages.
"I've always been a huge fan of NASA and space itself," Pharrell explained. A perfect fit if we do say so ourselves.