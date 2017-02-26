Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel ''Perfection'' on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars
Justin Timberlake is incredibly proud to have his gorgeous wife, Jessica Biel, by his side at the 2017 Oscars.
The famous couple stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and chatted with Ryan Seacrest about the exciting evening—starting, of course, with actress' stunning Kaufman Franco ensemble and Tiffany jewelry.
When asked who she was wearing, Timberlake couldn't help but intervene and say, "I call it perfection, baby!"
Cue the aww's and #CoupleGoals.
Though he was all for gushing over his wife, the singer played coy when asked about whether he'd be opening the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
''Did someone say that?" he asked, before giving just a little hint. "Stay watching when the red carpet is over. When the bell rings, have your champagne already poured!"
JT's Trolls hit "Can't Stop the Feeling" is nominated for Best Original Song tonight, but the singer admitted it was a little intimidating to create.
"When I was first pitched the movie, I was pitched the character and also doing all the music," he recalled. "They had already cleared songs like 'True colors' and the 'Sound of silence'—all these pop songs from different genres...So our task was to sort of write a song that encapsulated the message of the movie. By the way, we wanted people to be able to dance to it, too."
He continued, "I just felt like when I was watching the movie, it reminded me of disco. That's where I got the idea to say, 'Why don't we try to do like a modern disco?'"
Once they got the "can't stop the feeling" hook, it was all history...history, of course, that landed them an Oscar nod!