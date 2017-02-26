Here's Why Everyone Is Wearing Blue on the Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson Shares Why She ''Immediately Got Upset'' After Reading the Hidden Figures Script at the 2017 Oscars
This year's biggest Oscars accessory is a bit different than award show's past. Sometimes all the stars are dripping in diamonds, sometimes the cool thing to do is bring your mom (yes, we're talking to you Bradley Cooperand Leonardo DiCaprio).
But in 2017, things are taking a slightly more altruistic turn.
It all started with Ruth Negga, who turned heads on the Oscars red carpet less for her dress (but what a spectacular dress it is), but more for her bright blue ribbon. The Loving star turned up rocking an ACLU pin, which represents the work of the American Civil Liberties Union—the organization most recently made headlines for its advocacy against the immigration ban.
Continuing the trend of the 2017 award season going political, it seems that more than a few A-listers decided to help spread the word about the ACLU and its message of fighting for the people. The organization is hosting a "Stand With ACLU" campaign, which encourages Hollywood stars to don the ribbon in support of the nonpartisan non-profit.
Word first spread via Negga's stylist, Karla Welch, who took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her Valentino dress, and the accessory she's "most proud of." She was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who bore the blue ribbon alongside his date for the night: His mother. Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight and one of tonight's big nominees, donned a ribbon as well, as did model Karlie Kloss.
This isn't the ACLU's first shoutout during award season, as actress Sarah Paulson gave the organization a shoutout during her SAG Awards acceptance speech.
"Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU," she said. "It's a vital organization that relies entirely on our support."
Keep an eye out for more celebs rocking the trend throughout the evening.