Andrew Garfield Makes a Pretty Dark Joke About His Mother on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller

Andrew Garfield, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

There are no limits to a mother's love, especially when it comes to Andrew Garfield's mother, apparently.

The actor brought his parents, Lynn and Richard Garfield, and two friends to the 2017 Oscars, in which he is nominated for his first Oscar, for his leading role in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

"My mum is cool as a cucumber about all this stuff," Andrew told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at Sunday's event. "She doesn't really care about this stuff."

"She's one of those perfect mothers that would love me if I was a murderer," he continued. "And she would come and visit me in jail and she would bring cookies, home-baked, and she would not look at me any different. She might go, 'I'm a bit disappointed in you for killing all those people.'" 

Andrew Garfield, Parents

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

This marks the first time Andrew, who rose to fame several years ago with roles in films such as The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, has brought his parents to a big celebrity event.

It also marks the second time the actor has attended the Oscars. He attended his first Oscars ceremony in 2011, when The Social Network won three Oscars.

In Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew plays a World War II Army medic who refuses to kill people and becomes the first man in U.S. history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a weapon. The movie is nominated for six Oscars.

