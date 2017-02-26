EXCLUSIVE!

Chrissy Teigen Puts John Legend on Blast Before His 2017 Oscars Performance: ''He's Very Nervous''

Chrissy Teigen is spilling all of John Legend's secrets!

The model—who was dressed like a "goddess" in Zuhair Murad—put her hubby on blast on the red carpet while chatting with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Carpet. When the host asked about his upcoming performance of La La Land's Oscar-nominated songs, Chrissy jumped in to reveal her man's already feeling some jitters ahead of the 2017 Oscars.

"He won't say it, but he's nervous," she said. "He's very nervous. There's a bit of piano medley happening tonight that he doesn't know if he can do."

But John still tried to play it cool. "I can do it but I just learned it this week," he said. "You know, it's not an easy thing to do."

"Tell Ryan the truth, OK?!" Chrissy urged. LOL!

That's when the Grammy winner finally came clean. "The truth is that it's a challenge," the musician said. "I usually am playing my own songs on television, but I had to learn a lot for this. I'm excited to try to pull it off tonight."

He then joked that his wife is putting even more pressure on him before he takes the stage.

Luckily, he had the best practice partner in his cute 10-month-old daughter, Luna. See what John had to say about their adorable Instagram moment in the video above!

