Chrissy Teigen Puts John Legend on Blast Before His 2017 Oscars Performance: ''He's Very Nervous''

Chrissy Teigen is spilling all of John Legend's secrets!

The model—who was dressed like a "goddess" in Zuhair Murad—put her hubby on blast on the red carpet while chatting with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Carpet. When the host asked about his upcoming performance of La La Land's Oscar-nominated songs, Chrissy jumped in to reveal her man's already feeling some jitters ahead of the 2017 Oscars.

"He won't say it, but he's nervous," she said. "He's very nervous. There's a bit of piano medley happening tonight that he doesn't know if he can do."