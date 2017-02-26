EXCLUSIVE!

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow Open Up About Celebrating 20 Years of Marriage at the 2017 Oscars

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have quite a bit of practice when it comes to hitting the red carpet together.

In fact, the couple joined Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet at the 2017 Oscars and opened up about coming up on 20 years (!!!) of marriage soon.

"In June it goes down," Apatow informed Seacrest, who revealed how his own parents have hit 47 years of marriage. "Honey, could you imagine 27 more years?" the director asked his wife.

"No, no way," Mann joked before clarifying, "Yes!"

Photos

Oscars 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

The pair—who met in 1995 and married in 1997—have always been hilariously adorable together.

However, in a past interview with Stephen Colbert, Apatow admitted he thinks his wife has bad taste because she married him.

"She has no sense of what attractive is based on marrying me," he said at the time. "She doesn't get it. There will be an ugly guy and she's like, 'He's cute,' and there it is."

No matter his opinion, they both stunned on the red carpet! The actress donned a unique, chartreuse-colored gown adorned in bows, which she accented with bright red lipstick that matched the red color of her hair. Her hubby, on the other hand, opted for the classic black and white tux with a bow tie.

TAGS/ Leslie Mann , Judd Apatow , 2017 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Top Stories
