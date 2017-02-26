Catt Sadler's Oscars Dress—From the Fittings to the Red Carpet

There's a lot that goes into an Oscars dress—rules, politics and unfortunate circumstances. Sometimes, though, it can be just as glamorous as you'd imagine.

So, when Michael Costello—the man behind Beyoncé's 2014 Grammys stunner—agreed to dress E! News' Catt Sadler for the big night, we asked the host to capture every step of the process.

I met Michael at New York Fashion Week a few years' back and slowly became friends. Obviously, he's insanely talented, but also just a kind human being. He has generously loaned me dresses for different events, and every time, I'm so genuinely pleased. When it was time to start working on this year's Oscars gown, I reached out to see if he'd want to "play" with me, and he immediately said, "Yes!"